Oyo Guber Poll: How Makinde's Fate Would Be Decided on Suturday

APC recording huge vote in Oyo is actually a knock and a sting to Governor Seyi Makinde and PDP to tighten their belts. They should prioritize being in government over personal/individual interests. They should settle their differences.

On the other hand, the people of Oyo have seen and have hugely benefitted from the good governance of Governor Seyi Makinde. The great works that the Governor has put in place will speak for him at the polls.

Source: Legit.ng