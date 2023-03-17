Lagos, Nigeria - The good people of Lagos state will on Saturday, March 18, vote in the 2023 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

As Lagosians head out to vote in the governorship election, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will be the next Governor of Lagos.

Nigerians predict who will win the 2023 Governorship Election in Lagos. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Though many political parties will participate in the election in all the 30 local government areas in the state, only three among them are considered to have brighter chances of winning the poll.

Lagos 2023 governorship election: The top contenders

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC) Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (Labour Party) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, Jandor (PDP)

Lagos guber: Nigerians on social media predict Labour Party's Rhodes-Vivour to win

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter, 68.5% of the respondents said Rhodes-Vivour, the candidate of the Labour Party will win the election while 24.6% went for Governor Sanwo-Olu of the APC.

The remaining 6.9% said the governorship candidate of the PDP, Jandor, will win the poll.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide an insight into the possible voting pattern. The winner will be officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sanwo-Olu, Jandor or GRV? Lagos-based RCCG pastor speaks on preferred candidate ahead of Saturday

In another report, Pastor Oluwole Sola of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos revealed his preferred candidate ahead of the forthcoming March 18, governorship and legislative elections.

In a chat with Legit.ng on Monday, March 13, he revealed Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is not a corrupt politician hence he deserves his vote.

Speaking further, he noted further that GRV is capable and competent for the state's most powerful position, the office of the governor.

"I'm still in governorship race; my govt will give Lagos a breath of fresh air," says Jandor

In a related development, the PDP governorship candidate, Jandor, urged residents to vote for him in the Saturday, March 18 election, saying that he would give them a breath of fresh air.

Jandor, who said that he has not stepped down for the candidate of any other political party, added that his government would turn the state around if he is elected into office.

Speaking at a press conference in his office on Thursday, March 16, Jandor stated that no party candidate has ever campaigned the way he has campaigned in the last few months.

