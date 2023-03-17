Oyo State - Ahead of the 2023 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will emerge as the winner among the top three candidates.

Though many political parties and candidates are participating in the election, three among them are considered to have brighter chances of winning the poll.

Nigerians predict who will win the governorship election in Oyo state. Photo credits: Teslim Kolawole Folarin, Bayo Adelabu, Seyi Makinde

The top three candidates are:

Teslim Folarin, All Progressives Congress (APC) Seyi Makinde, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Adebayo Adelabu, Accord Party

Oyo 2023 guber: Nigerians on social media predict PDP's Seyi Makinde to win

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter, 67.8% of the respondents said Governor Makinde, the candidate of the APC will win the election while 23.1% went for Folarin of the PDP.

The remaining 9.1% said the governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Adelabu, will win the poll.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide an insight into the possible voting pattern. The winner will be officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

