Ahead of Saturday, March 18, gubernatorial showdown in Lagos state, the Yoruba Council Worldwide has expressly backed the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This development was made known on Wednesday, March 15, during a press briefing in Lagos state, where the incumbent's track records were reeled out during his first tenure in office.

Governor Sanwo-Olu will slug it out on Saturday, March 18 with his counterparts in the PDP and the Labour Party for the number one administrative seat in Lagos. Photo: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the press briefing, the President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan, disclosed that the council's endorsement of the incumbent was to foster the continuity of the developmental works he had started over his first four years in office.

Hassan said:

"We cannot keep quiet. Lagos is the pride of all of us and should not be placed in the hands of low minds. Lagos is not meant to be controlled by people of low character.

"That is why we are stating categorically and in my capacity as the President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide that on behalf of Yoruba globally and with the support of all our traditional rulers in Lagos State Sanwo -Olu should be returned for a second term."

Hassan urged Lagos state residents to rally around Governor Sanwo-Olu and pitch their tents with him for continuity.

He urged them to troop out in their numbers to exercise their civic duty by voting for Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Hassan said:

"We plead with all Lagosians to come out en-masse and vote for the governor on Saturday. Whoever that feels offended should for the sake of democracy forgive the governor and let all of us rally round him".

In another development, Hassan, a Lagos East People's Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial aspirant, used the occasion to announce his defection from the party to the ruling party in the state, the APC.

He said his movement into the APC is to Mobilise for the success of Sanwo -Olu on the coming governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng