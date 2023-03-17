The Labour Party in Ogun state has entered into an alliance with the PDP to unseat Governor Dapo Abiodun of the APC on Saturday, March 18 governorship election

The alliance is coming in less than 24 hours before the election and after a faction of the Labour Party had earlier endorsed the APC

While giving reason for its PDP choice, the Labour Party said its ideology, vision, manifesto and mission are similar to that of the PDP

Abeokuta, Ogun - The Peoples Democratic Party PDP and the Labour Party in Ogun state have merged ahead of Saturday, March 18, governorship and the house of assembly election, coming up in less than 24 hours time.

According to The Punch, the 2 oppositions were said to have gone into alignment to defeat the sitting governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is seeking a 2nd term under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Earlier, a faction of the Labour Party in the state had earlier endorsed Governor Abiodun for a second term.

Why Labour Party form alliance with PDP to defeat Governor Abiodun in Ogun state

However, the move was faulted by the caretaker committee that the national leadership of the party had set up.

But on Friday, March 17, Tokunbo Peters, the publicity secretary to the Labour Party caretaker committee in the state, disclosed that Ladi Adebutu, the PDP candidate, was the choice of the party.

The Labour Party said it chose the PDP among all the parties that wanted it in their folds following its strong performance in the February 25 presidential election in the state.

Citing further reasons, the Labour Party posited that its ideology, manifesto, mission and vision are similar to that of the PDP.

Peters further revealed that the party came to such a conclusion following careful assessments of all the options before it.

The statement reads in part:

“The choice of the PDP was informed by the fact that the manifesto, mission and ideology of the PDP were similar to that of the Labour Party."

