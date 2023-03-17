The forthcoming governorship elections across up to 28 states in Nigeria slated for Saturday, March 18, which should have been a three-horse race might end up being a serious battle between two familiar rivals, the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

This is as the Labour Party whose prominence unsettled things politically before, during, and after the presidential election seems to have shifted grounds for both APC and PDP in certain states ahead of the gubernatorial elections.

Candidates of the APC and PDP in Oyo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Rivers, Adamawa, and Kwara (Photo: @realaishabinani, @dabiodunMFR, @YamanShuaibu, @FubaraSim, @dave4governor, @seyiamakinde)

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng has highlighted states where the LP has endorsed candidates from other parties for whatever reasons.

Aishatu Binani of Adamawa APC

The Labour Party's candidate in Adamawa, Umar Mustapha Madawaki, stepped down for Senator Aishatu Binani of the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Madawaki on Monday, March 6, announced the collapse of all his party structures into that Binani.

During a press conference in Yola, he directed all his supporters across the 21 local governments of the state to come out in their numbers and vote for Binani.

Governor Makinde of Oyo PDP

Also, the Labour Party (LP) in Oyo state had dumped its gubernatorial candidate, Tawfiq Akinwale, for Governor Seyi Makinde.

Sadiq Atayese, the LP chairman in Oyo, during a press conference on Sunday, March 11, disclosed that the decision to pick Makinde was made by the party’s working committee.

Atayese said the Oyo LP chose to work with Makinde, whose ideology rhymes with its own in terms of securing lives and property, infrastructural development, food security, education and human capital development.

David Ombugadu of Nasarawa PDP

In Nasarawa, the Labour Party and the PDP have formed an alliance to defeat the APC whose candidate is Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Both the LP and the PDP reached this pact on Wednesday, March 15, during a joint stakeholders meeting held in Lafia, the state capital.

On his part, the chairman of Nasarawa LP, Alexander Emmanuel, said the party is committed to ensuring that the PDP's gubernatorial candidate, David Ombugadu, emerges victorious eventually.

Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers PDP

The LP and its supporters in Rivers on Tuesday, March 7, declared their support for and endorsed Siminialayi Fubara, the candidate of the PDP, ahead of the March 11 governorship election.

Dienye Pepple, the chairman of the Labour Party in the state, said that they decided in the interest of fairness, balance and equity in the state.

Shuaib Abdullahi Yaman of Kwara APC

Shuaib Abdullahi Yaman of the Labour Party in Kwara has endorsed Shuaib Abdullahi, the gubernatorial flagbearer of the PDP.

However, the leadership of the LP in Kwara suspended Yaman days after his decision to endorse Abdullahi.

In his conversation with newsmen on Tuesday, March 14, Kehinde Rotimi, the Kwara LP chairman, made it clear that the party has no plan to merge with any political platform for the purpose of the governorship and state assembly polls.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun APC

The Labour Party (LP) in Ogun has endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun as its gubernatorial candidate ahead of Saturday, March 11, election.

Governor Abiodun's endorsement and adoption were effected on Friday, March 10, by the LP's chairman in Ogun, Comrade Michael Ashade, who was accompanied by some chieftains of the party.

Labour Party loses over 3000 members to PDP few days before Abia governorship election

About 3200 Labour Party (LP) members had decamped to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Obingwa and Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Areas of Abia state.

In Obingwa, the decampees were led by Hon. Maduka Akpulonu at Osusu Amaukwa Model School by PDP ward chairman, Elder Erondu U. Erondu Jnr, among others, on Tuesday, March 14.

In Isiala-Ngwa South, the former LP members said they decamped because of the excessively elitist nature of their former party’s governorship candidate, Alex Otti, and his inaccessibility.

Source: Legit.ng