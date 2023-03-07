The PDP governorship candidate in Rivers state, Sim Fubara, has been endorsed by the Labour Party and Obidient Movement in the state

Dienye Pepple, the Labour Party chairman in the state, said they agreed to support Fubara in the name of fairness, equity and balance

Pepple argued that the region that Fubara came from, the Southeast senatorial district, has never produced a governor for the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Labour Party (LP) and the Obidient Movement in Rivers state have declared their support and endorsed Sim Fubara, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 11 governorship election in the state.

Dienye Pepple, the chairman of the Labour Party in the state, stated that they made the decision in the interest of fairness, balance and equity in the state, The Nation reported.

Labour Party dumps guber candidate, endorses PDP flagbearer Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Why Labour Party, Obidient Movement, endorse the PDP candidate in Rivers

Other supporters of the Labour Party who joined Pepple in endorsing Fubara in Port Harcourt, the River state, explained that the Southeast senatorial district, where Fubara came from, was yet to produce the first governor in the state.

According to Pepple, the LP members and Obidient Movement had resolved to cast their votes for the PDP candidate for the development and progress of the state.

The PDP allegedly supported Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Saturday, February 25, presidential election, where the ruling party's candidate won the election in the state.

The presidential election in the state was allegedly marred with a series of electoral malpractices, and criticism has been trailing the result of the poll.

Prior to the election, Governor Nyesom Wike of the state promised to ensure that a southern candidate won the presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng