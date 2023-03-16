Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has dismissed insinuations that some political godfathers back him in Lagos

The Labour Party governorship candidate made the comment in reaction to the remarks made by his PDP counterpart

PDP’s Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, had earlier alleged that Rhodes-Vivour has the backing of some elders in the state

Lagos - The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has disclosed that he has no godfather as claimed by his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

Rhodes-Vivour revealed this on Thursday morning, March 16, while speaking on Arise News.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour stated that Jandor brought no political value to the PDP. Photo credit: @NgLabour

Source: Twitter

Jandor was quoted to have said on Tuesday, March 14, that Rhodes-Vivour was being endorsed by godfathers such as prominent PDP chieftain Chief Bode George.

In his reaction, Rhodes-Vivour said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“In the Labour Party, there’s no godfather. I have no godfather. I had no godfather in PDP. I only had mentors and leaders.

“There were rumours of money being embezzled. Money meant for rally, and elections. The narrative he (Jandor) brought to get the ticket was that he would bring half of the APC to add to the PDP.

“That was the story. But all of them have gone back to the APC now. Where is the value?

“He got the ticket because all the party leaders at the national level, from Ayu, even Obasanjo, supported him. And now, when tables have turned, he’s talking about godfatherism.”

Omo Eko Pataki forum endorses Rhodes-Vivour for Lagos governor

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that a renowned social group in Lagos, Omo Eko Pataki Forum, on Thursday, March 16, endorsed Rhodes-Vivour as the next governor of the state.

Former Lagos state deputy governor Koforowola Bucknor, who spoke at the event, said it was time for Lagos state to be wrestled away from the grips of one person.

She said the state could no longer afford somebody to take its wealth and use it only for his family, friends and associates.

Narrative of Igbos taking over Lagos false, says Princess Oyefusi

On her part, the Labour Party deputy governorship candidate in Lagos, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, has called on Lagosians to overlook the narrative of Igbos taking over the state.

She described such a statement as mischief and unnecessary at a time when the country’s unity is highly sought after.

Princess Oyefusi urged purveyors of such statements to desist from such as it could set the state and the country generally on fire.

Lagos guber: Rhodes-Vivour confirms he is talks with PDP leaders

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Rhodes-Vivour confirmed he is in negotiations with the leadership of the PDP in Lagos.

He told his supporters in the Lekki area of Lagos that discussing with the PDP became necessary to forge a common front against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 11 governorship contest.

According to him, the APC government has mismanaged the state’s resources; hence, he is in the race to give back to e people what belongs to them.

Source: Legit.ng