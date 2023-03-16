The deputy chairman of the APC in Edo state, Jarret Tenebe, has been reportedly arrested by the police within less than 48 hours of the election

Benin, Edo - Jarret Tenebe, the deputy chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, has been arrested by the police.

According to Tribune, the arrest of Tenebe came less than 48 hours before the state house of assembly election, scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

Why police arrest APC deputy chairman in Edo state

It was alleged that the APC leader was arrested on the order of the deputy governor in the state, Hon. Philip Shaibu.

The APC chieftain was reportedly arrested in his Ikabigbo home town in the Etsako west local government area of the state for a reason undisclosed.

Tenebe is known to be a grassroots mobilizer for the APC in the state, and he was believed to be a strong loyalist of the former governor, Adams Oshiomhole. He was reported to have accused the deputy governor of some sundry issues.

On Tuesday, March 14, the APC accused the state government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of planning to rig Saturday's election by deploying thugs in various disguises.

Col. David Imuse (red) and Ofure Osehobo, the APC chairman and assistant publicity secretary in the state, have confirmed the arrest.

However, the police were yet to respond to enquiries on the arrest as of the time of writing this report, and the police public relations officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, did not pick up his calls.

