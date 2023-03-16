The Independent National Electoral Commission has described as a false report of the alleged exclusion of Nigerians from certain region

The nation's electoral umpire noted that it did not remove all Igbos and south-south staff in Lagos state from participating in the forthcoming election, March 18 polls

The commission addresses the issue which has been generating serious reaction on social media through a statement posted on its Twitter page on Thursday, March 16, 2023

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it did not remove the names of electorates from certain regions in Nigeria.

The commission in a statement shared on its Twitter page on Wednesday, March 15, disclosed that INEC did not exclude the Igbo and South-South people from the list of ad hoc staff for Saturday, March 18, governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State.

Reacting, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, in a statement on Wednesday evening, by the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Adenike Tadese, described the allegations as fake news which should be ignored.

INEC speaks on the exclusion of Igbos, south south in Lagos state

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday morning, March 16, reads thus:

"PRESS RELEASE

"The Commission’s Lagos Office Debunks Alleged Exclusion of Nigerians From Certain Regions as Ad-Hoc Staff For Governorship/State Houses of Assembly Elections."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of INEC's Twitter page and reacted to the development.

@Obilala_2000 tweeted:

"And you think we will believe you?

@panachemuzik tweeted:

"Believe @inecnigeria at your own peril."

@enyosam_ tweeted:

"You think you still have legacy. Dey play."

@moore2life tweeted:

"The same way INEC debunked the rumours of plans not to upload results directly from the PUs last November and ended up doing exactly what was debunked."

@hilkrest tweeted:

"INEC we no trust una again for anything called election. Abeg make una share the remaining money make boys take am hold body."

@realTobiAkinbo tweeted:

"What inec is saying here is absolutely a lie, what they say about inec excluding other tribes in Lagos is absolutely the truth."

@FavNaijaNfts tweeted:

"Inec.. Even u tweeting this

"We won't leave this election matter in God's hands."

