A fresh twist has greeted the aftermath of the controversial Saturday, February 25, presidential polls

The latest report confirmed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer had withdrawn a crucial case against INEC

The PDP withdrew the application to inspect the election materials used at the presidential polls

FCT, Abuja - The suit seeking the inspection of INEC's material used during the February 25 presidential polls filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been withdrawn.

According to the Nigeria Tribune, the counsel of Atiku and the PDP told the Court of Appeal in Abuja that they were no longer willing to push for the case.

Atiku's legal team revealed that INEC approached them behind the scenes before making the decision to withdraw the case. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Making this known during the session at the appellate court, the counsel for Atiku, led by Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN), notified the court that they had already filed a notice of discontinuance.

On why the application was withdrawn, an attorney from Atiku's legal team revealed that INEC had already approached them on the matter behind the scenes for a meeting.

As reported by Vanguard, the attorney who proffered to be anonymous said:

“It was at that meeting which held yesterday (Tuesday) that all the grey areas were sorted out, with INEC, pledging to allow our agents to observe the process of sorting out some of the electoral materials we requested for, especially the ballot papers.

“Since that was primarily our prayer in the fresh application we filed, we felt that it would not be necessary to proceed with the hearing. So, to save judicial time, we filed a notice of discontinuance which was accordingly granted.”

However, shortly after the motion ex-parte, marked: CA/PEC/10M/2023, was moved for withdrawal, Justice Joseph Ikyegh immediately struck out the application.

