Chief Olabode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for the dismissal of Femi Odubiyi, the director of ICT for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, the former deputy national chairman of the PDP is seeking his removal based on the premise that he has affiliations with the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He revealed that Mr Odubiyi was once the commissioner for science and technology in Lagos state, where Tinubu calls the shot as the supreme leader and mentor to other governors who have ruled after him.

George urged the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to explain to Nigerians why Odubiyi should be saddled with such a sensitive responsibility knowing that he once worked for the Lagos state government controlled by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, George calls for immediate action from security agencies and relevant stakeholders to address the issue and ensure an excellent democratic electoral process at the gubernatorial polls.

He said:

“I call on all security apparatus of government to quickly wade into this matter by inviting Odubiyi to explain whatever role he has played, as well as tell Nigerians how he got into INEC ICT unit, being a commissioner in Lagos State.

The masquerade must be unveiled. This unholy alliance that has pushed our country towards precipice must be thoroughly checked and nipped in the bud,”

