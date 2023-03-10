IWD 2023: Uba Sani tasks policymakers on women's access to opportunities

The Kaduna APC 2023 governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani has said that for Nigeria to achieve sustained progress women must have unfettered access to opportunities.

In his message marking International Women's Day on Thursday, the lawmaker said a more inclusive and equitable society should include the culture of giving women seats at the decision-making tables.

The senator revealed that the interests of women have been factored into his campaign manifesto.

Sani said:

"Through our SUSTAIN manifesto, we seek to empower women as key players in the economy and governance. We aim to provide free antenatal care for expectant mothers, and advocate for six months of paid maternity leave in the private sector."

Going further, the lawmaker added thus: "We support women's participation in MSME businesses and pledge to increase funding for KADSWEF annually."

The Kaduna APC standard bearer also hailed women for their contributions to societal development, expressing his admiration for their unwavering efforts.

The senator noted:

"As we celebrate International Women's Day, I want to take a moment to express my admiration for your incredible strength, resilience, creativity, and unwavering determination. Despite the obstacles and challenges you face every day, you continue to make history and break glass ceilings."

Turning to policymakers to step up action on gender equality.

He said:

"Today, we join you in this celebration and call on policymakers all over the world to take bold actions towards promoting gender equality."

