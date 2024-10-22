Farouk Lawan, a former Federal lawmaker from Kano State and ex-member of the House of Representatives, has regained his freedom

Lawan was released from the Kuje Correctional facility in Abuja on Tuesday, after serving a five-year jail term for asking and taking a $500,000 bribe from businessman Femi Otedola

Reacting, the ex-lawmaker thanked friends and family for their support in a “particularly trying phase of my life”

Former member of the House of Representatives, Farouk Lawan, has declared that stepping out of Kuje Custodial Centre today, a free man, marks a new chapter in his life.

Legit.ng reported that Farouk Lawan regained his freedom on Tuesday, October 22, after serving his jail term at the Kuje Custodial Centre.

Spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Adamu Duza, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

“Yes, he has been released having served his sentence,” Duza said on the phone.

The Punch reported that the former Kano lawmaker from Kano state, Farouk Lawan was sentenced to five years imprisonment for demanding and accepting a $500,000 bribe.

Farouk Lawan reacts as he leaves Kuje prison

Reacting in a press statement he personally signed, Farouk Lawan expressed gratitude to God, his family and friends.

He said:

“Lawan Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life, as I step out of Kuje Custodial Centre, with a heart full of gratitude to Allah (SWT) for seeing me through this trial.

“My gratitude is deep. I’m alive and in good health and high spirits to be with my family, friends and associates.

“I don’t take that for granted.

“I remain grateful and indebted to my family and friends who stood by me through this particularly trying phase of my life.

“May Allah SWT bless you.”

See photos of the lawmaker below:

