The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a seven days strike action should the Federal Government fail to address the fuel and naira scarcity

The congress made the decision public in a communique issued at the end of an inaugural meeting of its Central Working Committee

According to the NLC, workers will be directed to stay at home until the naira and fuel scarcity crisis is addressed by the FG

The challenges faced by many Nigerians including civil servants to access naira notes from bank and Point of Sale agents across the country have continued to elicit reactions from various quarters.

The recent is from Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) which has restated its resolve to direct all workers to stay away from their offices should the Federal Government fail to address the fuel and naira crisis in Nigeria.

The NLC is insisting on its seven days ultimatum to FG to address the fuel and naira scarcity. Photo: NLC

The Punch reports that the NLC in a communique issued on Tuesday, March 14, after an inaugural meeting of its Central Working Committee in Abuja said the congress will embark on a strike action if the scarcity is not addressed within the next seven days.

Also, speaking on the matter, the national president of the congress, Joe Ajaero, said the NLC will resolve to a stay-at-home order if after seven days the fuel and naira scarcity continues.

Ajaero said:

“In the period under review, three major issues have engaged the attention of the nation. They are presidential and national assembly elections; scarcity of PMS (petrol) and redesigning of the naira notes and its aftermath.

“The CWC noted that elections have been held and we have made our broad observations in an earlier statement. It reiterated its earlier statement that those with issues with the outcome of the election utilise the court to seek redress."

