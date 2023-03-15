Abba Kabir-Yusuf is the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the March 18 governorship election in Kano.

The governorship hopeful has been positioned as the possible winner of the forthcoming governorship election in the centre of commerce state.

Why Abba Kabir-Yusuf may win Kano election

Political pundits have posited that the son-in-law to the NNPP national chairman and presidential candidate in the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, could win the guber election.

This is due to the fact that Kano, which has been under the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for almost 8 years, experienced big political in the presidential election, with Kwankwaso sweeping almost 1 million votes while the APC coming a distant second.

Kabir-Yusuf contested against the incumbent governor Abdullahi Ganduje during the 2015 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but was defeated in the poll marred with irregularities.

Other Facts You Need to Know about NNPP guber candidate in Kano

The governorship hopeful was born on January 5, 1963, in the Gaya town of the Gwale local government area of Kano state.

He had his primary education at Sumaila primary school and then Government secondary school in the Gumel local government area, now in Jigawa.

Kabir-Yusuf had his higher national diploma in civil engineering from Kaduna polytechnic before moving to obtain a post-graduate diploma in Management and a master's degree in Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano.

He was a one-term commissioner of the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport in Kano state.

