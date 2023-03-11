Rashidi Ladoja, the former governor of Oyo state, has endorsed Teslim Folarin, the candidate of the APC, ahead of March 18 governorship election in the state

Ladoja, who is a chieftain of the PDP in Oyo state, publicly endorsed Folarin on Saturday at a gathering with some of his supporters

The former government lamented the failure of Governor Seyi Makinde to win any senatorial and house of reps seat for the PDP, compared to his Osun state counterpart, Ademola Adeleke

Ibadan, Oyo - Teslim Folarin, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, has been endorsed by Rashidi Ladoja, the 1 term governor of the state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A few days ago, the leaders and stakeholders of the support group of the former governor, known as Ladoja Idera De, declared their support for the senator aspiring to be governor of the state, Daily Trust reported.

Ladoja endorses Folarin, knocks Makinde ahead of Saturday poll

But on Saturday, March 11, Ladoja publicly endorsed Folarin at a meeting with some of his supporters in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The PDP chieftain in Oyo state noted that the ruling party in the state lost to the APC during the presidential and national assembly elections in the state because of the personality of the governor, Seyi Makinde.

He said:

“And this is not about the history of Oyo state, but also about the history of the person in power. We saw an example of this in Osun state."

He further explained that the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, who was just in power in just 3 months, was able to clear all the senatorial and house of representatives for the PDP in the state, alleging that Makinde failed to do the same for the PDP.

