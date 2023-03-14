A tweep has shared how the Lagos state government in August 2020 allegedly demolished his mother's shop

Reacting to the development, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, described it as wickedness on the part of the government

Rhodes-Vivour in a tweet on Tuesday, March 14, said this happened while the COVID-19 pandemic was on

The Labour Party (LP)'s governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has shared what might come across to some as a serious allegation against the Lagos state government.

Rhodes-Vivour on Tuesday, March 14, retweeted a message in which a Lagosian who goes by the social media handle, @DifferentKaro, spoke on how his mother's shop was demolished by the state government.

Rhodes-Vivour has accused the APC-led government of wickedness, and lack of consideration (Photo: @GRVlagos)

The social media subscriber who made this allegation back in August 2020, during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, wrote:

"My mom saved a lot of money to build a shop at Eleko. She was able to build it up this year.

"Lagos state government then comes to give a 7days notice for demolition

"And today, they demolished buildings in the area including my mom's shop without compensation."

Reacting to this, the LP's candidate claimed that this was wickedness and a general lack of consideration on the part of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He tweeted:

"In the middle of the pandemic.

"Again there is a consistent pattern of wickedness of the ruling party, a general lack of consideration or care for the Nigerian citizen both at the national and state levels."

