The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has announced that the March 18 governorship elections will hold in 28 states.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mahmood disclosed this during the meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security which was held at the INEC conference room, in Abuja, on Tuesday, March, 14.

INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu explained why governorship elections will not hold in eight states. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The INEC boss said the governorship election will not hold in eight states. He explained that the guber elections in the affected states are held off-cycle and not during the general election.

The affected states are:

Anambra state Bayelsa state Edo state Ekiti state Imo state Kogi state Ondo state Osun state

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"The Governorship elections will hold in 28 States of the Federation. As you are aware, Governorship elections in eight States (Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo and Osun States) are held off-cycle and therefore not conducted during the General Election.

"However, elections will be conducted for all the 993 State constituencies nationwide," the INEC chairman said.

Source: Legit.ng