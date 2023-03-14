FCT, Abuja - The minister of communication and digital economy, Prof Isa Pantami, has confirmed that Nigerian cyberspace suffered 12.9 million during the just-concluded presidential polls.

Pantami disclosed this via a statement issued by his media aide, Uwa Suleiman, on Tuesday, March 14.

Prof Pantami said Nigeria suffered 6.9 million cyber attack on election day. Photo: Prof Isa Pantami

Source: UGC

As contained in the statement, the attacks ranged from within and outside the country during the election.

According to The Nation newspaper, the statement revealed that 6.9 million cyber attacks were recorded on election day alone.

However, it was gathered that the federal government succeeded in foiling all the attacks with the help of related agencies and government institutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The statement as quoted by The Sun, reads:

“A total of 12,988,978 attacks were recorded, originating from both within and outside Nigeria. It is worth noting that the Centers successfully blocked these attacks and/or escalated them to the relevant institutions for appropriate action.

“The parastatals, under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, have played a crucial role in providing the enabling environment for the successful conduct of a credible, free, fair, and transparent election.”

Meanwhile, Pantami lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his interventions in providing adequate working environment and apparatus to the various government agencies that helped to impede the attack.

Similarly, Pantami hailed the contributions of cybersecurity agencies like National Information Technology (NITDA)’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Others include Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) and Galaxy Backbone (GBB)’s Security Operations Centre (SOC).

Source: Legit.ng