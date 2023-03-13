The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has disclosed that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has confirmed that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes are now legal tender

Soludo said that Emefiele confirmed to him via a telephone call after the meeting of the bankers' committee on Sunday

The governor then urged the people of the state to do their business with the old notes and report any bank that failed to comply while promising to deal with dissenting banks

Awka, Anambra - Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, has told the residents of the state to continue to do business with the old naira notes and report any bank that failed to accept the old notes.

According to The Punch, the governor disclosed this in his Facebook post on Monday, March 13, adding that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, confirmed the development to him.

According to Soludo, Emefiele confirmed money deposit banks would dispense and accept the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes from customers.

The governor further stated that depositors are to generate codes for deposits, adding that individuals or companies can deposit as many times as they want.

His statement reads in part:

"The Governor of the CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12th March 2023. The Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night."

While urging the people of the state to continue to do their daily business with the old notes, he also vowed to deal with any bank if reported for failure to comply.

He said the state government would not only report the bank to the CBN, but his administration would also shut down the dissenting banks.

Recalled that last week, it was reported that some commercial banks started dispensing the old notes through their Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs), and customers rejected it because they are yet to know if the old notes would be legal tender or not.

