Actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot is doing his last bit to gather votes before the election on March 18

In a viral video online, the politician was seen in a Catholic Church passionately appealing for their votes

Elliot spoke majorly in Igbo as he affirmed that he's also from the tribe, a statement that has sparked reactions

Desmond Elliot has been pushed to work hard if he wants to continue to represent his constituency, Surulere, at the Lagos state House of Assembly.

In a viral video on Instagram, the actor-turned-politician carried his campaign train to a Catholic Church and did his best to get them on his side.

Desmond Elliot took his campaign to church. Photo credit: @desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

While addressing the church, the politician revealed he is also Igbo, and to drive home his point, he addressed the congregation for a short while in Igbo.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

rubelsandangels:

"The pressure is getting wesser."

felixxabang_:

"There must be something this guys are not telling us, what is it that they really want to be in that possition by any means?if you genuinely want to just work for the people you can’t be wanting to be there by all means possible."

splendstar:

"Nawa oo, I won't be surprised if I wake tomorrow morning and see that Sanwo Olu has added Mazi to his name."

officialperpetua7:

"The igbo y'all hate are the same people you want their vote."

iam_olamma1:

"After now they will say we are dragging their state with them now they’re dragging our tribe."

obioraokon:

"Oga rest na @olumideoworu be our man."

macbaron_:

"Wow ur mom is from my village I can’t wait hear her say Eluu P 74."

Desmond Elliot prostrates, apologises to Surulere residents as he pleads for third term

Desmond Elliot continues to campaign passionately for a third term as the Lagos state House of Assembly member for Surulere 1 constituency.

The actor-turned-politician and the local government CDC chairman, Wemimo Odumosu, met with the sons and daughters of Surulere, who were unimpressed with his performance in the previous term.

The actor, in photos seen, prostrated for the people as he pleaded for yet another chance to fix his mistakes while asking for forgiveness.

Source: Legit.ng