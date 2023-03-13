Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan was among the big winners at the just concluded Oscar Awards ceremony

A heartwarming video making the rounds online captured the moment Quan accepted his award and gave a warm shout-out to his 84-year-old mum watching at home

Quan won the Best Supporting Actor category for his efforts on Everything Everywhere All At Once, and many fans shared in his victory

It has been nothing short of an amazing award season for Vietnamese-American actor, Ke Huy Quan, who has just added yet another highly-coveted plaque to his shelf.

Quan got the Best Supporting Actor nod for his efforts in Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Academy Awards, which went down on Sunday, March 12.

Actor Ke Huy Quan gives moving speech after Oscar win.

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the beautiful moment Quan approached the stage to receive his plaque and gave a moving acceptance speech.

The actor took a moment to give a special shout-out to his 84-year-old mum, who couldn’t make the award show and had to watch from home.

“Mom, I just won an Oscar. My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream,” Quan said.

Watch below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Quan

maxx_payn3 said:

"This man deserves everything."

sticky.fin said:

"I’ve never been more happy for someone in my life."

steven_escudero505 said:

"He’s the real life alpha waymond."

omgadrian said:

"Class act and well deserved!!"

jessekonstantinoff said:

"While I am happy for him and congratulate him for his success, he’s the 0.5% of actors that actually make it. So many talented actors don’t get the dreams they fight for every day but instead get nothing and worse go down bad paths and this is coming from producers I’ve spoken to. So while he’s right don’t give up on your dreams, he also doesn’t realise how lucky he is too. It’s almost like winning a lottery ticket."

