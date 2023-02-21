The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has cursed a netizen who alleged that the governor had marked many bank building with X, ready to be bulldozed

The netizen also alleged that the governor had withdrawn many banks' CofOs in the state for rejecting old N500 and N1000 notes as against the supreme court injunction

Responding to the allegation, the governor challenged the social media user to show picture of the bank building under demolition mark rather than spreading false information

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, has cursed a Twitter user who alleged that the governor has started bringing down banks and withdrawing their Certificate of Ownership in the state.

The governor, who has been vocal against the federal government naira redesign policy that has made many Nigerians stranded, was alleged to be pulling down banks buildings with bulldozers.

El-Rufai reacts to allegation shutting down banks in Kaduna over naira redesign policy Photo Credit: Malam Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai curses Twitter user for claiming the governor is shutting down banks over naira redesign policy

The user with veiled identity, using the name "99% OPPRESSED", alleged that the governor had marked many bank walls with X sign, meaning they were to be demolish.

99% OPPRESSED wrote:

"I can confirm to you that, the governor of Kaduna State @elrufai has revoked the C of Os of all banks in the State, outside Jaiz Bank, which i can't confirm her status, over CBN naira redesign policy. The walls of banks are marked X red, by KAPSUDA, with bulldozers, positioned."

But in responding to the Tweet, the governor said someone like him should not be in the society, adding that he should have at least shared picture of the said bank buildings under threat and/or reveal his identity.

El-Rufai wrote:

"Cursed, congenital liars like you use social media anonymity everyday to incite and acquire likes!!

"May your evil intentions translate back into your life experiences now and forever.

"Why not show the pictures of the bank buildings and the bulldozers?"

