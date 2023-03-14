President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to sack the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu

The call was made by Reverend Father Magnus Ebere, the spiritual director of the Caananland Adoration Counselling Centre

Ebere alleged that INEC under the leadership of Professor Yakubu had a poor outing at the just concluded 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections

The spiritual director of the Caananland Adoration Counselling Centre, Reverend Father Magnus Ebere, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sack the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu over alleged poor conduct of the 2023 presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Ebere popularly known as ‘E Dey Work’ said the president must relieve Yakubu of his job as INEC chairman if Nigeria must remain one peaceful country, Leadership reports.

Speaking while addressing his congregation at the Cananland Adoration Counselling Centre in Mbaise, Imo State, Ebere said Yakubu did not handle the past February 25 polls properly.

He also alleged that the actions of Yakubu if not addressed appropriately by the president might likely disrupt the already existing fragile peace of the country.

His words:

“The best thing to do is to remove the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, cancel the presidential election and conduct a fresh one with another chairman to supervise it.”

Preparation for Saturday, March 18, elections

Speaking further, Ebere urged Nigerians to ensure that they come out en masse to exercise their civic right on Saturday, March 18, when the nation will be having the rescheduled governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

While appealing for calm, Ebere also urged Nigerians of voting not to be discouraged by the activities leading to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election but to ensure they vote on Saturday.

