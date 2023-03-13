Media reports suggesting that Ohanaeze Ndigbo endorsed Ebonyi governor, Dave Umahi, as the Senate President is false

The socio-cultural group said the individual who sent a statement endorsing Umahi to media houses is not its member

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, like most influential groups in Nigeria, are usually divided by politicians for their selfish gains

FCT, Abuja - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has denied endorsing Dave Umahi’s ambition to become the Senate President of the 10th Nigerian National Assembly.

One Mazi Okechuwu Isiguzoro, using the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had sent a statement to some media houses endorsing Umahi on behalf of the group.

Governor Umahi's ambition to be Senate President has been rejected by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

Source: Facebook

The group stated earlier that Isiguzoro is not a member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The group’s national publicity secretary, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, March 13, said:

“The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to the reckless and mischievous publication making the rounds that “Ohanaeze Ndigbo canvasses for Umahi’s Senate Presidency.”

“The press statement issued by Mazi Okechuwu Isiguzoro, using the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, touted that the “Senate president in this dispensation should emerge from the South East of Nigeria.”

“A few weeks ago, it was “Ohanaeze Ndigbo congratulates Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”. Two days ago, it was “Ohanaeze Ndigbo collects $400,000 from Wike”, etc.

“Since the Ohanaeze election, which was held on January 10, 2021, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has consistently reminded the general public that the body’s Secretary General is Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR and that publications of any kind coming from Isiguzoro should be ignored.”

The group said it has sufficient evidence to prove that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi won the election that was conducted on Saturday, February 25.

Ebonyi NUJ asks Tinubu to consider Umahi as Senate President

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi state council has appealed to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to consider supporting Umahi to emerge president of the 10th Senate.

The union appealed in a letter to Tinubu and All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the union argued that Umahi would lay the background for a more robust reengineering of Nigeria as president of the next Senate.

First-timers Yari, Oshiomhole, Umahi eye Senate Presidency

Legit.ng earlier reported that the race for the Senate presidency in the incoming 10th National Assembly may have taken a new turn.

Feelers from the ruling APC indicate that first-timers are interested in the race, not minding that they are not ranking senators.

They include former APC national chairman; Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Zamfara state Abdulaziz Yari and Governor Umahi.

APC leaders, ranking senators back Orji Uzor-Kalu as next Senate President

Meanwhile, there are indications that the chief whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, is likely to be the next Senate President.

Uzor-Kalu, a former governor of Abia state, is said to have the backing of the powers that be in the ruling APC.

He will, however, face stiff opposition from some APC senators who are also eyeing the plum position.

Source: Legit.ng