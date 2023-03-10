Femi Fani-Kayode has wondered why some Nigerian politicians reject the results of elections when they lose

Fani-Kayode while pondering on this, shared a 1979 video in which Nnamdi Azikiwe rejected Shehu Shagari's election

The APC bigwig said this is quite similar to the current rejection of the 2023 presidential election results by Peter Obi

A video dating back to 1979 in which former President Nnamdi Azikiwe rejected the election of Shehu Shagari has been shared on Twitter by Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode shared the video clip in reaction to the rejection of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate in the Saturday, February 25, election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

FFK said Obi's rejection of the presidential election is similar to Azikiwe's position on Shagari's victory in 1979 (Photo: @realFFK)

In Fani-Kayode's view, Obi's and Atiku's position is similar to that of other prominent politicians in the past who were at odds with the winners of some presidential polls.

FFK, as he fondly, tweeted on Friday, March 10:

"Why do Nig. politicians call for the annulment of a free & fair election after losing & for the scrapping of the Electoral Commission that conducted it?

"Zik did so after Shagari's 1979 election, Nzeribe did so after Abiola's 1993 election & Obi did so after BAT's 2023 election."

Wike finally reveals who chased Peter Obi out of PDP as party crisis worsens

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state had explained why Peter Obi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the Labour Party (LP).

Governor Wike spoke on Thursday, March 9, when he hosted the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Why Obi dumped PDP, Wike opens up

During the visit, Wike said the words of Sule Lamido led to Obi's decision to leave the opposition party for the Labour Party.

He said:

“Obi was running with us. I knew when Obi left. He was principled and he said he can’t stand it, people should say the truth. He went to see Sule Lamido in Jigawa, not in Dutse, but in a village that will take you more than four or five hours drive from Dutse the capital..."

