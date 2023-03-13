The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked claims that its Governor, Emefiele is backing LP Governorship Candidate in Lagos

The CBN said in a statement that a news report had said the CBN governor was also plotting with a billionaire to fund the LP candidate

Emefiele also denied plotting against Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s President-elect

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has denied reports that he is plotting against Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s President-elect.

According to reports, Emefiele described the report as false and malicious.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

A northern billionaire allegedly involved

A statement by CBN’s Director of Communications, Isa Abdulmumin, said the report alleged that Emefiele is plotting with a billionaire retired general from the north and have allegedly funded the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to enable him to defeat the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the forthcoming election on March 18, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The statement further said Emefiele has never met or even spoken with Rhodes Vivour.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a story alleging that the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has launched a ‘fresh plot against President-elect’. The aforementioned story went further to allege that the Governor has made a certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of March 18, 2023, gubernatorial poll,” Abdulmumin said.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is entirely false and malicious as the Governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in Politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.

“As such the Governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job to achieve statutory mandates of the Bank.”

Experts predict Tinubu may reverse CBN’s new naira notes policy in his first week in office

Legit.ng reported that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is Nigeria's President-Elect following the pronouncement by Nigeria's Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Tinubu reportedly scored the majority votes and met the 25% constitutional requirement to be declared the winner of the tightest election in Nigeria's history.

During the heated campaign season, the Nigerian government, via the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), embarked on a cashless policy aimed at reining in cash outside the banking system in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng