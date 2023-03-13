The CBN has denied a claim that Godwin Emefiele is working on a plot to undo President-elect Bola Tinubu in the coming governorship poll

It was gathered that there is a viral allegation that Emefiele is working with an ex-serviceman to unseat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The claim says the CBN's boss has released funds to the Labour Party's governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has reacted to a viral rumour and allegation that he is plotting against President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

An unfounded claim making headlines had it that Emefiele was scheming alongside an unnamed “billionaire retired general” from the north and had released funds to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos state, to enable him to unseat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll on Saturday, March 18.

The CBN said Emefiele is not involved in party politics (Photo: @cenbank, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu)

However, in a statement issued by Isa Abdulmumin, CBN’s acting director of corporate communications, the apex bank denied the allegation and categorically said Emefiele “has never met or even spoken with Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour”.

In the statement, Abdulmumin noted that the news is fake, stressing that the CBN has no part in party politics, The Cable reports.

The statement added that the CBN and its governor should be allowed to focus on their tasks for Nigeria.

The statement read in part:

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a story alleging that the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has launched a ‘fresh plot against President-elect’. The aforementioned story went further to allege that the Governor has made certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of March 18, 2023 gubernatorial poll,” Abdulmumin said.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the Governor does not know and has never met or even spoke with Mr Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in Politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.

“As such the Governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving statutory mandates of the Bank.”

2023: "Emefiele and others want military to take over, plan to make Nigerians suffer", El Rufai insists

Governor El Rufai of Kaduna state had raised allegations against Godwin Emefiele, the governor of Central Bank Nigeria and his backers in the presidency.

According to the governor, the people behind the monetary policy want the military to take over Nigeria by making life unbearable for Nigerians.

The governor disclosed this in a state broadcast in Kaduna on Thursday, February 16.

