A former governor of Abia state, Theodore Orji, has debunked reports that he had died, the Nation reports.

Orji's reaction follows an unverified report that the former governor popularly referred to as Ochendo by Abians had died in an unnamed hospital in Kaduna.

The report also said that Orji had gone for a medical check-up in the hospital here in Nigeria because his travel documents were still being held in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters.

However, in a short video clip shared by his aides, the former Abia state governor said those who wish him dead will die before him.

His words:

“For sure, I am alive. Are you not seeing me? No be man dey talk?

“The rumour (of my death) doesn’t mean anything to me. I am used to rumours; I am used to serious rumours. So it doesn’t mean anything to me.

“It is you who are my friends that are worried and you have come to verify and you have seen the truth; that I am alive. I dey kampe."

Further describing the death claim as a "very wicked rumour", Orji said people stay in their comfort zones to concort all sorts of content and share on the internet for gullible individuals to consume.

He added:

“They should disregard the rumour (of death). Since they said I am dead and I am alive, I don’t know the type of rumour that they will be generating tomorrow that will be more than this one.

“You can’t have your cake and eat it. If you wish me well, God will wish you well.

“If you wish me bad, evil will follow you. This is what will happen to those people who are carrying rumours that I am dead.

“Death is waiting for them sooner or later. They will die before me. Even if they are younger than me, they will die and I go dey here kampe.”

