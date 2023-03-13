Plenary sessions at the House of Senate and the House Representatives will not resume on Monday, March 13, as scheduled.

As reported by The Nation, plenary sessions at the national assembly have been postponed till Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The red and green chambers had adjourned plenary till Tuesday, March 14, to enable lawmakers to partake in the Governorship and Assembly elections initially fixed for March 11 but shifted to Saturday, March 18, 2023.

According to Vanguard, a statement by the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Francis Akubueze, reads:

“This is to inform all Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in Plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday 14th March, 2023 to Tuesday 21th March 2023.

“All Distinguished Senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday 21th March, 2023 by 10:00 am prompt, please."

Meanwhile, Punch reported that some lawmakers would be contesting for governorship seats at the forthcoming gubernatorial polls.

These lawmakers include the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Senator Aishatu Binani (APC-Adamawa), Sen. Haliru Jika (NNPP-Bauchi), Sen. Sandy Onor (PDP-Cross River).

Others include Senator Uba Sani (APC-Kadana), Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (APC-Taraba) and Senator Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo) and Albert Bassey (Akwa Ibom) under the Young People’s Party.

Source: Legit.ng