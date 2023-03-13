The approved reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System will be concluded on Monday, March 13

The assurance was given to Nigerians by an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the results for the 2023 governorship and state House of Assembly elections will be transmitted online

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used during the February 25, presidential and National Assembly election will end on Monday, March 13.

The Punch reports that the electoral body began the re-configuration of the BVAS in preparation for the governorship and the state House of Assembly elections - which were postponed from Saturday, March 11 to Saturday, March 18 immediately - after the court judgment permitting INEC to reconfigure the machines.

INEC had earlier rescheduled the election following its explanation that the commission would not be able to meet up with its activities for the election as the reconfiguration of the BVAS will take up to five days.

An official of INEC who spoke on the issue confirmed that the reconfiguration of the BVAS has been completed in some states while others will be concluded on Monday, March 13.

He said:

“Most states have finished the reconfiguration and the remaining ones will all finish on Monday.

“The polling unit results will be transmitted on the IReV portal. Indeed, the ones for the February 25 election have almost all been downloaded after we fixed the hitch that had made it difficult to do so.”

