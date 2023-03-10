The governor of Rivers state, Governor Nyesom Wike has made a strong revelation about happenings in the PDP that influenced Peter Obi's decision to join the Labour Party

According to Wike, Obi left PDP when he was told by Sule Lamido in Jigawa that the north will produce the next president

Wike made this assertion when he hosted the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, in Port Harcourt on Thursday, March 9

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state has explained the real reason why Peter Obi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the Labour Party (LP).

Governor Wike spoke on Thursday, March 9, when he hosted on a courtesy visit, the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, at Government House in Port Harcourt.

Why Obi dumped PDP, Wike opens up

The aggrieved PDP chieftain said the words of Sule Lamido led to Peter Obi's decision for leaving the opposition party for the Labour Party, PM News reported.

“Obi was running with us. I knew when Obi left. He was principled and he said he can’t stand it, people should say the truth. He went to see Sule Lamido in Jigawa, not in Dutse, but in a village that will take you more than four or five hours drive from Dutse the capital.

“You know what he told Obi? He didn’t tell him that look, you came late and I have chosen somebody. He said it is the north that will produce the next president. That was how Obi left saying why is he wasting time. Ask him, that’s how he left PDP.”

