One of the sons of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir, on Saturday, March 11, released on some rather positive predictions on Governor Nyesom Wike and Rabiu Kwankwaso

Bashir in a tweet said Kwankwaso who lost in the presidential election is potentially the next President Muhammadu Buhari

Speaking on the Rivers governor, Bashir said Wike may be the one to revive the PDP back to its former glory

Bashir, one of the sons of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, has spoken in what may come across as a prophetic tone on Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), and Governor Nyesom Wike.

Kwankwaso will be next President Buhari - Bashir

In a tweet on Saturday, March 11, Bashir said something good is coming for Kwankwaso in the future even if he lost in the last presidential election.

He noted that a few years from now, the former Kano governor will become the next president like Muhammadu Buhari.

His words:

“Those laughing at Kwankwaso that he is only the President of Kano State will not be laughing so much in a few years. He is the next Buhari, potentially.”

Wike could be PDP's messiah - Bashir

Speaking further, the governor's son opined that Governor Wike could revive the Peoples Democratic Party to a place of prominence.

Bashir who wished Wike well added that the Rivers governor and his colleagues in the PDP G-5 stood their ground on their principles during the last presidential poll.

He tweeted:

"Wike could turn out to be the anointed messiah that will revive the PDP’s lost glory. He stood by his principles & for the sake of the health of our democracy, the opposition should be robust. I truly wish him & his team of patriots well."

2023 elections: Wike confirms he speaks under the influence of alcohol

The presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had advised Wike to stop speaking while he was under the influence of alcohol.

Wike had while addressing supporters at the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Friday stated that he was drinking a 40-year-old whiskey while he was watching members of his own party on TV protesting against electoral fraud of February 25 in Abuja.

“As they were protesting, I just sat down and took a 40-year whisky. I called some of my friends and opened the 40-year-old whisky as they were protesting,”

