Emotion has started pouring in for Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state following the picture of the moment he prayed for the remains of his first son

It was reported that the governor lost his first son, Hassan Sule, in the early hour of Friday after a brief illness in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital

The picture of the moment was shared by a Nigerian identified as Ayoola, who noted that the test of Allah is beyond our wealth and position

Lafia, Nasarawa - The mourning governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has been seen in a picture praying for the remains of his first son, Hassan Sule.

Hassan Sule reportedly died on Friday morning, January 27, after a brief illness in Lafia, the state capital.

Governor Abdullahi Sule prays for the remains of his first son Photo Credit: Balogun

Source: Twitter

Governor Sule praying for his son's remains

A sympathiser, @AYOOOLA007, took to his page on Twitter to share a picture of the moment and prayed for God to console the family of the deceased.

He said:

"This is a sitting Governor praying over the dead body of his eldest son. Allah’s trial is beyond your wealth and position. May Allah not test us beyond our capacity."

Hassan reportedly died at the tender age of 36.

Some Nigerians took to the comment section to sympathise with the governor and his family.

"May God strengthen him and console his family. No father deserves to bury his own son. It should be the other way round. ," @naijateddy said.

"May Allah forgive and have mercy on the soul of the departed, may HE (SWT) console his loved ones and give dem d fortitude to bear d loss, aameen," @hafidaibrah said

Paul Ikenna Esq. described the picture thus:

"The picture is one of the most emotional and stirring pictures I have seen."

Toyin. SM. Adeyemi prayed for the family and urged the governor to remain strong. She said:

"Lord have mercy.. Comfort this Father and his entire family. No parents should have to go through this. Accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for your loss Sir. Be strong."

Otunba Ade Eyo prayed for the deceased wife and children.

"May Allah comfort you H.E, and the entire family and especially the wife and children he left behind, may Allah grant him eternal rest."

Source: Legit.ng