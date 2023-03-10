Senator Ike Ekweremadu has revealed the real reason why he sought a kidney donor outside his family

The embattled lawmaker told the court in London that his doctor urged him to seek a kidney donor outside his family

Ekweremadu, responding to the prosecuting counsel, Hugh Davies KC, disclosed that he agreed to get a donor by going through agents for the task

A former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has told a court in London the reason why he sought a donor outside his family.

In a fresh court session, the embattled lawmaker and politician confessed that he was advised by his doctor against seeking a kidney donor from among his family members, The Punch reported.

Ekweremadu makes a fresh confession in the London court. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu

Why I sought a kidney donor outside my family, Ekweremadu opens up

While cross-examining the lawmaker, Prosecutor Hugh Davies KC, asked Ekweremadu why he did not try to find a suitable match among his family members instead of trying to buy a kidney.

Prosecutor Mr Davies said:

"On the question of whether a family member could in principle act as a donor, you decided that was not possible based on a reported conversation between your non-nephrologist brother and Dr Obeta, a non-nephrologist?"

The defendant said:

"He would have had basic knowledge. I'm not a doctor so if he says so, I believe him."

The politician said he believed it was not an option after being told about a conversation between his brother Diwe and Dr Obeta in September 2021.

Ekweremadu added it was “not true” that he agreed to get a donor by going through agents for the task.

The defendant further dismissed the prosecutor’s claims, saying, “These are not the facts.”

