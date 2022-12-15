The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been accused of sponsoring the ordeals of the embattled Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

The lawmaker told the Federal High Court that the EFCC wrote a letter to the London Court which made the foreign court refuse to admit him to bail

The ex-Deputy Senate President in the application claimed that the forfeiture order was granted to the FG in error because the EFCC suppressed information and facts in respect of the properties

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has told Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was responsible for his travails at the London Court where he had been in detention over alleged organ harvest.

Ekweremadu, who has been in custody in London over an alleged organ harvester, told the Federal High Court that the EFCC wrote a letter to the London Court which made the foreign court refuse to admit him to bail.

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu says EFCC is behind his sad ordeals. Photo credit: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ike Ekweremadu

Source: Facebook

Ekweremadu shares details of why he believes EFCC is behind his ordeals

His allegations were contained in an application he filed before the court seeking an order of the court to set aside interim order granted in favour of the Federal Government for forfeiture of his 40 properties in the country and outside the country, The Nation reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The former Deputy Senate President in the application by his counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), claimed that the forfeiture order was granted to the Federal Government in error because the EFCC suppressed information and facts in respect of the properties.

Ekweremadu, therefore, prayed the court to set aside the forfeiture order and stay proceedings in the matter until he resolves his ordeal before the London Court.

EFCC reacts

However, counsel to the EFCC, Silvanus Tahir (SAN), denied that the commission was behind Ekweremadu’s ordeal.

While admitting that EFCC wrote the London Court based on a special request, he said that it was a normal routine for anti-graft agencies to exchange information that would be of help to one another.

The court's verdict

Tahir did not oppose the request for a stay of proceedings till Ekweremadu fully resolve his matter before the London Court but however, vehemently opposed the request for setting aside the forfeiture order.

Justice Ekwo after taking arguments from parties fixed January 25 next year for ruling in the matter.

Senator Ekweremadu’s daughter begs public for kidney, reveals why family members cannot help

Earlier in September, the daughter of Ike Ekweremadu, Sonia, released an emotional statement amid her battle with kidney disease.

Sonia, 25, begged members of the public to come to her aid and save her life by helping with a kidney donation.

The lawmaker's daughter who is currently in the UK also explained why her family members could not help.

Lady agrees to donate her kidney to Ekweremadu’s daughter

Meanwhile, Miss Martha Uche says she is ready to donate her kidney to save the life of Ike Ekweremadu's daughter.

The Ilorin-based lady said she has seen this in her dream and she is now ready to do the needful without anything attached.

Recall that the London Metropolitan Police charged Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, with conspiracy to traffic a child to the UK.

Source: Legit.ng