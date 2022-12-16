Senator Ike Ekweremadu might be in detention for longer than envisaged following a recent development

The legal team of the embattled senator had filed an application accusing the EFCC of stalling his bail process in the UK

Meanwhile, the EFCC responded in a counter-affidavit that it had nothing do with the detainment of the embattled senator in the UK

FCT, Abuja - The controversies laced around the stalling bail of Senator Ike Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom have been cleared by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The embattled Ekweremadu who is under the radar of the anti-graft agency accused the commission of frustrating efforts to secure his bail in the UK.

The EFCC debunked allegations that it was behind the bail refusal of Senator Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom. Photo: EFCC

Senator Ekweremadu in a legal application filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja categorically poked fingers at the EFCC for being behind his stalling bail in the UK.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the EFCC in response to the allegations filed a counter-affidavit stating it did reach out to the UK government but not on the premise of delaying or stalling his bail in the ongoing alleged organ harvesting case.

The EFCC said the letter to the UK government on July 18 was a reply to the Crown Prosecution’s letter of July 17, 2022.

The EFCC said:

“The response of the respondent to the Crown Prosecution Service was never an instigation or encouragement to the Crown Prosecution Service to detain Senator Ike Ekweremadu or anyone else, as the respondent was neither linked to nor had any interest in the subject of investigation in the U.K., namely trafficking a person with a view to exploitation, that is, organ harvesting.

“Both the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service in the U.K. are independent agencies with wide discretion to carry out their duties/responsibilities and cannot be influenced by anyone, including the respondent.

“The respondent, being a foremost premiere and flagship law enforcement agency does share information and intelligence with other law enforcement agencies worldwide including the Metropolitan Police of the UK, FBI of the United States, KGB of Russia, and other renowned law enforcement agencies.

“As such, the innuendoes, insinuations speculations, and presumptions manifest in the aforementioned paragraphs of Lloyd Ekweremadu’s affidavit are unfounded and unkind to the respondent.”

The EFCC also claimed that the embattled senator has been under their radar prior to his detainment in the United Kingdom.

