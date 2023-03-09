The expulsion of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of the Enugu-east senatorial district from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been announced by the National Working Committee (NWC).

As reported by the New Telegraph, the expulsion of Senator Nnamani was confirmed in a letter issued by the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The expulsion of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani from the PDP is most likely linked to his usual support for APC flagbearer and president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo: Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

Source: Facebook

It was also gathered that the content of the letter to the electoral also noted that aside from being expelled from the party, Senator Nnamani is no longer in the race for the Enugu-east senatorial elections.

In another separate letter issued by the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, it was reiterated that Senator Nnamani had been expelled from the party.

Senator Ayu, in the letter, also notified INEC that the party had withdrawn his nomination as its flagbearer in Enugu-east.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The letter reads:

“We write to notify you that the PDP, in exercise of its power under the party’s constitution (as amended in 2017), has expelled Senator Chimaroke Nnamani as a member of the party with effect from Friday, February 10, 2023.

“Following the expulsion, Senator Nnamani ceases to be a member of the party, and also loses his nomination and sponsorship as candidate of the party for the Enugu East Senatorial District in the forthcoming general elections.”

Dr. Ayu reiterated that the party is not sponsoring any candidate for the Enugu East Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

“While looking forward to your immediate compliance; please, accept as always, the assurances of our highest regards.”

Source: Legit.ng