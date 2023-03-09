The issue of thugs and hoodlums (Agberos) in the streets of Lagos has been blamed on the government of the day

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the leaders of the state are behind their existence in Lagos

He stated that clearing out hoodlums from the streets of Lagos is achievable if the incumbent government wants it to be so

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Lagos state, Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor, says Lagos's peoples deserve an independent-thinking governor.

Jandor made this comment during an interview on Wednesday, March 8, noting that a governor that doesn’t “require second-level approval to get things done” must be elected.

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran believes the prevalent issues of hoodlums in Lagos state are caused by the policies enacted by the government of the day. Photo: Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, Jandor was quoted saying:

“For me, I don’t want to be that governor that will require second-level approval to get things done, because the ones you are having can’t do anything on their own. Ambode, Sanwo-Olu, and even Fashola.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“These are good men, but being a good man is not enough. We need an independent governor, one who can think for himself and make good his promises to the people.”

Jandor reacts to hoodlum situation in Lagos

On the issue of thugs littered around the streets of Lagos state, Jandor blamed it on the already laid down policies by the state's leaders.

He described these thugs as instruments used by the political elites in the state to cause mayhem.

Jandor said:

“When people come to tell me, Agbero is terrorizing us in Lagos, I say ‘No’, it is not Agbero that is terrorizing us, it is our government that is terrorizing us because if they want Agberos to stop in Lagos today, it will stop.

“It is their own policy that is bringing Agberos out and making Lagos unrest for people. They have intimidated people from joining the process and they take over all the polling units.

“If you win at the polling unit, they change it at the collation centre, but with the BVAS and the electronic transmission, you will see the beating that APC will take in this election.”

Alexx Ekubo Endorses Jandor & Funke Akindele, Shares Campaign Video

Meanwhile, as Nigerians head to the poll for the 2023 gubernatorial elections, Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has thrown his weight behind his colleague Funke Akindele.

The actor shared different campaign videos of the actress, who is the PDP Lagos state deputy governorship candidate.

According to Alexx, voting in Funke and Jandor would bridge the gap between the government and the masses.

Lagos 2023: Sanwo-Olu, Jandor or Rhodes-Vivour? Election Survey Predicts Winner of Guber Polls

In another development, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been tipped to win the 2023 Lagos state gubernatorial elections.

The incumbent, who will do battle at the polls with candidates from the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won the survey effortlessly.

According to the outcome of the survey, Gov Sanwo-Olu bested his counterparts in terms of experience and capacity.

Source: Legit.ng