Comrade Dan Onjeh, a chieftain of the APC in Benue state, has revealed why the party's candidate in the state is the only option for the party

Reverend Father Hycient Alia is a Benue Catholic Priest contesting in the just postponed governorship election in the state

The cleric is in the race with PDP's Titus Uba, the ruling party's candidate in the state and current speaker of the state assembly

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Makurdi, Benue - Former Chairman of the Projects Development Institute (PRODA) and All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial candidate for Benue South in the just concluded national assembly election, Comrade Dan Onjeh has explained why there is no alternative to Benue Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Hycient Alia in the race to electing a new Governor for the state.

Alia, a Catholic Priest, is running for the governorship election of the state under the APC, and he will go head-to-head against the ruling party in the state. The PDP has presented Titus Uba, the Speaker of the state assembly as its candidate for the all-important election holding this Saturday.

Why Hycient Alia is the best option for APC in Benue Photo Credit: Dan Onjeh

Source: Twitter

Why Father Alia remains best option for APC in Benue state

Interacting exclusively with Legit.ng, Onjeh, a former Presidnent of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, said Alia is a round peg in a round hole, insisting that he is just the best for Benue at this point.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Onjeh said is the best for Benue at this point and represents the change that Benue people desire and deserve.

He said:

“He is poised to spring surprises in the act of governance. He is poised to demystify all of those who say it’s not possible because Benue is about to rise again.”

Reacting to whether Alia is a stooge and will be working according to the dictate of the APC leader and minister, George Akume, Onje said:

“ I don’t know their definition of a stage. Somehow, somebody will have to contest primaries to become the candidate for a party. He offered himself. Alia that I know and I have interacted with doesn’t fit into that narrative or classification. He is someone who has been in the service of God for over 32 years. He’s been a very prudent manager of resources and a manager of human beings. I think he can also bring the experience in the service of God to bare on Benue governance.”

And on a lighter note, he said:

“He is used to sharing holy communion, hence he understands the importance of distributing development evenly in the state. Because a priest who interacts with the congregation often knows the problems and challenges of his people. He knows that the state resources is meant for just like the holy communion, so he doesn’t keep to himself, unlike the others whose main objective or agenda is to amass wealth at the expense of the people.”

Following criticisms that the APC-led government at the centre may not allow Alia to continue the policy of Governor Ortom’s legacy in the area of security, Onjeh said:

“Government is a continuum, hence if Alia wins in the Saturday election, and there are policies of the outgoing adminstration, that have affected the people positively, I’m sure he will continue. It’s about the interest of the state, and very naturally, Father Alia will maintain those people-friendly policies. The APC government does not have any policy that supports herders/farmers clashes. It’s only that some bag eggs found their way into engaging the indigenes violently. This does not make it the policy of the party. Fulani/ farmers clashes predate the Buhari administration."

Source: Legit.ng