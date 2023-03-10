The Igbo community in Plateau have been advised to support Dr Patrick Dakum, the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state

A prominent leader advised in the southeast region of the country, Ambassador Dr John Chukwudi Metchie

The southeasters in Plateau were assured that their interests would be protected in the state under a Labour Party administration

Jos - A prominent Igbo leader, John Chukwudi Metchie, has called on the Igbo community in Plateau state to rally around and give massive support to Dr Patrick Dakum, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the election coming up on Saturday, March 18.

Dr Metchie, who was in Plateau on the invitation of the LP governorship candidate, stated this Friday morning, March 10, while addressing some southeasterners who gathered in Jos to welcome him to the state.

Amb. Metchie, Dr Dakum and his running mate, Dr Pwajok among others in Jos. Photo credit: Plateau state LP

Source: Facebook

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media team, Metchie described the LP candidate as God-fearing, honest and kind-hearted.

He added that Dr Dakum’s experience as a professional public health physician for 40 years, and former commissioner, gives him the requisite administrative, management and political background to lead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Metchie also assured the Igbo community in Plateau state that the administration of Dr Dakum will protect them and their businesses as the LP candidate is a well-known friend of Igbos.

The prime minister of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) said:

“This morning, I met with the governorship candidate of Labour Party Plateau state Dr Patrick Dakum and his deputy Bar Edward Pwajok, SAN.

“Dr Patrick Dakun is an honest and trustworthy person that has what it takes to pilot the affairs of Plateau state.

“Bar Edward, the incoming deputy governor, was my senior in school and a very good friend. I can assure the people of Plateau that they will make a positive change in the state.

“I call on all the good people of Plateau and Igbos resident in Plateau to come out in their numbers to vote Labour Party from top to bottom in Plateau state.”

Political elites shocked as Labour Party makes inroad into 10th National Assembly

Meanwhile, Labour Party made substantial inroads into the 10th National Assembly by clinching 40 seats in both chambers in the just-concluded National Assembly elections.

The result sent strong waves across the country as the party continued establishing itself as Nigeria’s third force.

After the polls, Labour Party flushed out many serving lawmakers, including principal officers.

Financial Times says Nigeria’s presidential election was badly flawed

The London-based newspaper Financial Times says Nigeria’s just-concluded presidential election is “badly flawed.”

The international publication made its stance known in its editorial published on Thursday, March 2.

The newspaper said the Nigerian election failed to set the example needed for West Africa, where leaders have extended term limits or resorted to seizing power through the barrel of a gun.

Source: Legit.ng