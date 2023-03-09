For the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, the interest of his people tops the list of his agenda

This is evident in his latest move, as Ikpeazu ordered the immediate promotion of Abia state civil servants

Meanwhile, the governor while confirming this development noted that he is more concerned about his people's welfare despite losing the senatorial election

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has directed the immediate promotion of all workers at various levels in order to increase productivity days before the 2023 governorship election.

On Wednesday, March 8, the governor issued the directive during an interactive session with the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, at the Ochendo International Conference Centre in Umahia.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu approves mass promotion for Civil Servants, a few days before the guber election. Photo credit: Okezie Ikpeazu

Source: Facebook

Ikpeazu approves mass promotion for Abia civil servants

Ikpeazu stated that his administration employed over 5000 workers despite the advice of some people to lay off workers.

The governor added that he understands the implications of laying off workers, thus his decision to employ more workers, a report by Vanguard newspaper confirmed.

