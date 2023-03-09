The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 8, issued the certificate of returns to the elected house of representative members.

Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman of the electoral commission, presented the certificates to the winners of the February 25 house of representatives election at the national collation centre in Abuja.

But Adegboyega Adefarati, the winner of the Akoko South-West Federal Constituency in Ondo and son of the former governor of the state, was not among those that received the certificates of return.

His name was not among those that the electoral body pasted as rep-elect.

Adefarati contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but INEC, in its remark on the list, stated 'Court Order' in form of the former governor's son's name.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a federal high court in Akure disqualified Adefara when it declared the election that produced him as null and void.

The majority leader of the house of representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, was also denied the certificate of return

INEC had removed the lawmaker's name from the winners' list, saying the result of the election in the Doguwa/Tudunwada constituency in Kano was declared under duress

The commission later declared that there was no winner in the February 25, National Assembly election in Doguwa/Tudunwada Federal Constituency.

