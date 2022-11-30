Adegboyega Adefarati, the son of the former governor of Ondo state, Adebayo Adefarati, has won the APC ticket for the Akoko-Southeast/Akoko Southwest federal constituency

Adefarati polled 71 votes to beat down his closest rival, Olusegun Ategbole, who scored 55 votes in the rerun house of assembly primary

Some aspirants of the party, joined by some delegates had challenged the earlier result of the primary in court before it was nullified and another one was conducted

Akoko, Ondo - Adegboyega Adefarati has won the re-run All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Akoko-Southeast/Akoko Southwest federal constituency in Ondo state.

Adegboyega is the son of the ex-Governor Adebayo Adefarati, who governed the state between 1999 and 2003, The Nation reported.

Has APC re-schedule primary in Ondo state for 2023 election?

The APC rescheduled the primary after some aspirants challenged the result of the earlier primary conducted in May 2022 in court.

Aside from the aspirants, some of the delegates in the first primary also joined in the suit praying for the nullification of the party's primary election result.

The leadership of the APC in the state intervened and agreed among aspirants that the primary should be re-conducted. The court also ordered that another primary should be held within a period of 7 days.

At the second primary, Adefarati garnered 71 votes to defeat his closest rival, Olusegun Ategbole who polled 55 votes.

The candidate then called on all members of the party in the constituency to let the past be gone and work for the victory of APC in the 2023 election.

The state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehim, appealed to the APC members to support the candidate of the party in the 2023 poll.

