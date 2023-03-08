The persistent call for the arrest of Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre has been condemned

The Global Network for Sustainable Development alleged that the Centre for Social and Economic Rights has ulterior motives in their persistent call for the clergy's arrest

According to GNSD, CESR cannot be allowed to drive Nigerians backwards in "their brazen pursuit of filthy lucre"

The Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), a civil society organisation has come under attack over its renewed call for the arrest of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre over his comment on the just concluded presidential election in Nigeria.

Recall that the group had on Saturday, February 28 made a similar call over what it described as an inciting comment by the Dunamis pastor.

The CESR has been accused of having an ulterior motive in its persistent call for the arrest of Pastor Enenche. Photo: Dunamis Church

Source: Facebook

In its latest statement, CSER called for the arrest of Enenche and Sarah Omakwu of Family Worship Centre for what it tagged as “acts that threaten national security and our humanity.”

However, reacting to the persistent call by CESR, the Global Network for Sustainable Development (GNSD) said the move by the group is antithetical to democracy and freedom of speech.

The national coordinator of GNSD, Phil Roberts, in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 8, said the group was hired to silence the voice of reason and render our nation a tyrannical and dictatorial enclave where citizens live in perpetual fear and bondage.

It advised the group to stop further acts of public incitements against the person of Dr Paul Enenche, noting that their actions so far are tantamount to gross abuse of his fundamental human right as a free citizen

The statement reads in part:

“The fact that they remain insistent on their call for the arrest of Dr Paul Enenche in particular despite the fact that he is not the only one calling for electoral probity and justice, makes their motive questionable.

“Other renowned clerics from both Islamic and Christian faiths drew the attention of the government to the irregularities that characterised the recent elections, yet this bigoted, nugatory, and jerkwater group are bent on calling for the crucifixion of one man."

Describing the CESR as "hired dogs barking to silence the voice of reason" Roberts said the group cannot drive Nigerians backwards in their brazen pursuit of filthy lucre.

His words:

“They are, therefore, advised to stop further acts of public incitement against the person of Dr Paul Enenche. Their actions so far are tantamount to gross abuse of his fundamental human right as a free citizen.

“They have no moral or legal basis to call for the arrest of a law-abiding, responsible and impactful citizen in the free expression of his civic and political opinion as guaranteed by the constitution.

"Any further incitement by them against his person would be taken as a deliberate and wilful provocation, aggression and assault. We will employ every litigable means to make them pay for their thuggery and criminality in the name of civil society advocacy.”

“Pastor Enenche must be arrested”: DSS receives renewed call from civil society group

The CSER had called on the DSS to arrest Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre over his comment on the 2023 presidential election.

The group alleged that the cleric has been engaging in misinformation, falsehood and incitement that threaten the country's democracy.

CSER warned individuals to desist from acts that could cripple the country's democracy, noting that laws govern the electoral process.

Presidential Result: APC calls arrest of Melaye, Momodu, and Enenche over incitement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has called on the inspector general of police, Usman Alkali-Baba, to arrest the spokespersons of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dino Melaye and Dele Momodu.

In a statement by the media adviser of the council, Dele Alake, on Monday, February 27, the campaign council also urged the security agency to arrest Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis Ministry Internation over incitement of violence.

