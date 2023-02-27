The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has called on the inspector general of police, Usman Alkali-Baba, to arrest the spokespersons of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dino Melaye and Dele Momodu.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by the media adviser of the council, Dele Alake, on Monday, February 27, the campaign council also urged the security agency to arrest Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis Ministry Internation over incitement of violence.

The statement reads in part:

"We note with utmost concern those inciting comments and call to violence by some spokespersons of the opposition, especially those from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We are particularly concerned and call on the State Security Services and the Nigeria Police Force to immediately restrain persons such as Dino Melaye, Dele Momodu and a certain Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis Church from their clear call to violence.

"Melaye's tweet threatening violence, Momodu going on the TV to announce a purported winner and Enenche's hate speech from the pulpit violate every law of the land. They should not go scot-free."

Source: Legit.ng