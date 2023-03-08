FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he clocked 66 on Wednesday, March 8.

As reported by Premium Times, President Buhari extended his congratulatory message to the Vice President's family, wishing them many happy returns as their son, husband, and father turn another year in good health and sound mind.

Similarly, President Buhari acknowledged the stellar career of his right-hand man in law, civil service, pastoral ministry and academics.

As contained in his statement issued by Femi Adesina, the president's spokesperson was quoted by Channels TV saying:

"President Buhari lauds the sterling service the celebrant has provided to the country, as an academic, Attorney-General of Lagos State (1997-2007), and Vice President (2015 till date).

"He applauds the deft way Mr Osinbajo, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has combined scholarship with governance, and pastoral work, commending such dedication to the younger generation whom the Number Two man serves as a torchbearer to."

