The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has blasted Nigeria's president-elect Bola Tinubu, describing him as INEC's imposed winner

Agbo Major, the party's spokesman, said this as he dismissed the reports claiming NNPP presidential candidate Kwankwaso congratulated Tinubu

Major said his party's presidential candidate cannot congratulate Tinubu on his questionable mandate which other candidates also claimed they won

FCT, Abuja - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed the reports claiming its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, congratulated the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The NNPP's spokesman Agbo Major made this known in a statement released on Tuesday, March 7, The Punch reported.

NNPP says its presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has not congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu.



“The report that Engr. Kwankwaso congratulated Tinubu was a figment of the fertile imagination of anti-democrats, political hirelings and fifth columnists leveraging on the popularity of the party’s presidential flag bearer," Major said.

NNPP rejects outcome of 2023 presidential election - Major

Major maintained that the just-concluded 2023 presidential election was “grossly flawed, contentious and disputed.”

“The NNPP rejects the outcome of the February 25 presidential election as it did not reflect the will, wish and mandate of the Nigerians who trooped out to vote but were disappointed by the failure of INEC to conduct credible and transparent elections and fulfil its promise to upload the polling units results to its portals which would have guaranteed the authenticity of the results and declaration of the winner of the presidential election.

“Sadly, the presidential poll turned out to be a charade as it failed to meet the expectation of Nigerians and the international community. NNPP was a target of these electoral robbers who wanted the status quo to remain, in place of the new and better Nigeria the party promised if voted into office," the NNPP spokesman.

INEC's imposed winner: NNPP tackles Tinubu

The NNPP spokesman said his party's presidential candidate cannot congratulate Tinubu on his questionable mandate which other candidates also claimed they won and had approached the court to seek redress.

"All lovers of democracy, due process and rule of law will wait for the determination of the election petition in court.

“Until the court decides them one way or the other, it will be preposterous for NNPP that was rigged out in most of its strongholds across the country to concede defeat and congratulate INEC’s imposed ‘winner’," he said.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulates Tinubu

In another report, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Rishi Sunak, congratulated Nigeria's President-elect, Tinubu, on his victory at the 2023 presidential polls.

Sunak's congratulatory message came hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in its final moments of announcing election results, declared Tinubu winner.

According to the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Tinubu's victory was sealed after polling 8,794,726 votes ahead of his counterparts.

