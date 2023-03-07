Ogun, Abeokuta - Governor Dapo Abiodun has accused his predecessor, ex-governor Ibikunle Amosun, of failing to pay the gratuity of civil servants in Ogun state.

As reported by PM News, Gov Abiodun disclosed this development during an interactive session with pensioners on Monday, March 6, at the June 12 cultural centre.

While reeling out the poor stats of his predecessor, Governor Abiodun said the previous administration did not pay gratuity for seven years between 2012 to 2019.

According to the incumbent, the current administration met arrears of over N80b and had since developed ways of defraying it.

Governor Abiodun said:

“When we came in, we met pension arrears of over N80b. We started paying N500m at a time. We later increased it to N600m monthly. If the previous government had been paying, we would not be where we are today.

“I am expecting about N280bn from the federal government being the money we spent constructing federal roads. I can assure you that as soon as I get that money, I will pay between N10 and N18b as pensions and gratuities.”

However, Abiodun announced an increment of N15,000 for pensioners who were previously collecting N5,000 monthly pensions, wondering how people would survive with such a paltry amount of money at the difficult time.

He added that his administration had devised various ways, including providing needed infrastructure, security, and enabling environment for more investments to increase the state's Internally Generated Revenue.

While noting that his administration needed to be more mindful of the plight of the senior citizens, the governor said the state government had made a special arrangement to take care of pensioners who need urgent medical treatment.

He, therefore, pleaded for patience and understanding as the government would be making efforts to attend to their issues, pledging to have such interactive sessions twice a year.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Alhaji Waheed Oloyede, had urged the state government to increase the monthly pension of those still collecting N5,000, just as the N600m quarterly payment for pension was inadequate to pay gratuities.

